Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA) Trading Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.12. Approximately 45,633 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 38,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $128.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 423,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 65,584 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,185,000. XML Financial LLC grew its position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 274,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 29,259 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $274,000.

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (DJIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJIA Cboe BuyWrite v2 index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sell at-the-money index call options on each position.

