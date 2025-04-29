Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG) Trading Down 2% – What’s Next?

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.76 and last traded at $18.76. 265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08.

The Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund, using over-the-counter swaptions, which seeks to provide a hedge against sharp increases in long-term US interest rates. The fund is also expected to benefit during periods of market stress when interest rate volatility rises.

