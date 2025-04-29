Globe Life (GL) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.23 per share and revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.450-14.050 EPS.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. On average, analysts expect Globe Life to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $123.56 on Tuesday. Globe Life has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $133.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 24,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total value of $3,024,632.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,998.96. The trade was a 38.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $1,345,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,529.88. This represents a 36.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GL

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.