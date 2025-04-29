Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.43 and traded as low as C$1.25. Globex Mining Enterprises shares last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 81,500 shares trading hands.

Globex Mining Enterprises Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.29.

Globex Mining Enterprises Company Profile

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc is a Canada based exploration company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties in North America. The company’s mineral portfolio consists of early to mid-stage exploration, development and royalty properties which contain Base Metals, Specialty Metals and Minerals and Industrial Minerals.

