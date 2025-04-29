Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,000 shares, a growth of 104.8% from the March 31st total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 101.1 days.
Goldwind Science And Technology Stock Performance
Shares of Goldwind Science And Technology stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75. Goldwind Science And Technology has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.00.
About Goldwind Science And Technology
