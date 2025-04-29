Goodyear Tire & Rubber Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 21,743 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 254% compared to the typical volume of 6,146 call options.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 1.2 %

GT stock opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $39,626,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 224,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 88,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 158.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 975,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 598,330 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

