GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL) Short Interest Down 48.1% in April

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the March 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,270,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AMDL opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

