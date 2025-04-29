Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 382.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,706 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,251,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after buying an additional 141,615 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 329,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 202,796 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

