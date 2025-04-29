Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Guardian Capital Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GCG stock opened at C$41.60 on Monday. Guardian Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$38.50 and a 1-year high of C$47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$41.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Guardian Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

