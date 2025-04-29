Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 1,408 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,569,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 735,931 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $7,914,000. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 899,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 106,019 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.46.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In other news, SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,741 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $31,082.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,448 shares in the company, valued at $470,020.32. The trade was a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,477 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $73,449.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,680.70. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,050 and have sold 17,756 shares valued at $216,892. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Featured Articles

