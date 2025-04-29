Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,872 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $61.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.27. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $72.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $428.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $1,752,105.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,258,583.12. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 13,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $914,285.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,028.96. The trade was a 13.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,842 shares of company stock worth $3,423,857. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

