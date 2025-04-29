Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,093 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $402,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,947.10. This represents a 43.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle Piskel sold 10,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $72,033.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 269,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,689.80. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 757,601 shares of company stock worth $6,040,624. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of ADPT opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.73.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 64.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

