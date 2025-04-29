Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,456,000 after buying an additional 905,129 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after buying an additional 26,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.64.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on XENE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

