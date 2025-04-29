Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $228,000 Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,162 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 29,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 104,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 156,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,045.38. The trade was a 1.93 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,485.44. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.6 %

FNB opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.52 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 18.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on FNB

F.N.B. Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.