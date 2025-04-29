Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $247,000 Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,552 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.76.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $557,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,136.37. The trade was a 17.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,305.11. The trade was a 43.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,029 shares of company stock worth $1,855,321. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.49 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

