Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 50,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

FAX stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

