Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MODG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,152,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,033 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $4,769,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 469,728 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $2,426,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,286,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 291,052 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MODG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE:MODG opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $924.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

