Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 300,079 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 99.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300,079 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $724,971,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,988,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,233 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,381,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,293,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,941,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,179 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JEF opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $82.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average of $66.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

