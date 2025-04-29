Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 366 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

SHAK opened at $89.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.00 and a beta of 1.80. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.93 and a 1 year high of $139.89.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $328.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Shake Shack from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

