Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAR. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $133,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,250. The trade was a 41.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $94.60 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $132.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average of $84.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.05.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.27. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avis Budget Group

About Avis Budget Group

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.