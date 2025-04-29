Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a market cap of $16.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $4.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. AMH Equity Ltd increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 111,132 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,965,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 513,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 19,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.