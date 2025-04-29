Head-To-Head Analysis: Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ) vs. Veren (NYSE:VRN)

Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ – Get Free Report) and Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Osage Exploration and Development has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veren has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Osage Exploration and Development alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Veren shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Veren shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Veren $4.41 billion 0.86 $422.48 million $0.32 19.38

This table compares Osage Exploration and Development and Veren”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Veren has higher revenue and earnings than Osage Exploration and Development.

Profitability

This table compares Osage Exploration and Development and Veren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A Veren 26.93% 12.23% 6.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Osage Exploration and Development and Veren, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osage Exploration and Development 0 0 0 0 0.00 Veren 0 0 2 1 3.33

Veren has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 104.30%. Given Veren’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veren is more favorable than Osage Exploration and Development.

Summary

Veren beats Osage Exploration and Development on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osage Exploration and Development

(Get Free Report)

Osage Exploration & Development, Inc. is an exploration and production company, which interests in oil and gas wells and prospects. It is focused on the Horizontal Mississippian and Woodford plays in Oklahoma. The company was founded on February 24, 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Veren

(Get Free Report)

Veren Inc. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Corp. and changed its name to Veren Inc. in May 2024. Veren Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Osage Exploration and Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osage Exploration and Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.