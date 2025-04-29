Head-To-Head Contrast: Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) versus scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) and scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of Purple Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of scPharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Purple Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of scPharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Purple Biotech and scPharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Purple Biotech N/A N/A -$19.88 million ($5.25) -0.50 scPharmaceuticals $36.33 million 3.39 -$54.81 million ($1.90) -1.29

Analyst Recommendations

Purple Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than scPharmaceuticals. scPharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Purple Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Purple Biotech and scPharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Purple Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00 scPharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Purple Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,145.28%. scPharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 471.43%. Given Purple Biotech’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Purple Biotech is more favorable than scPharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Purple Biotech and scPharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purple Biotech N/A -55.86% -44.67% scPharmaceuticals -264.60% -244.93% -68.56%

Risk and Volatility

Purple Biotech has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, scPharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Purple Biotech beats scPharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Purple Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage. The company has collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb Company to evaluate the combination of CM24 with the PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab in addition to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Kitov Pharma Ltd and changed its name to Purple Biotech Ltd. in December 2020. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About scPharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

scPharmaceuticals Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX. The company's product pipeline also includes SCP-111 (furosemide injection), an investigational pH neutral aqueous furosemide formulation that is being developed for subcutaneous administration outside of the hospital setting, including patient self-administration in the home; and SCP-111 Autoinjector, an investigational single-entity, drug-device combination product candidate consisting of a prefilled syringe containing SCP-111, preloaded into a commercially available, fixed single dose, disposable, two step mechanical autoinjector. It has a collaboration agreement with West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

