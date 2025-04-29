Head to Head Review: Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) & Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF)

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) and Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Embecta and Presbia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embecta 5.25% -19.22% 11.92% Presbia N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Embecta and Presbia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embecta 0 2 1 0 2.33 Presbia 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Embecta presently has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 65.04%. Given Embecta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Embecta is more favorable than Presbia.

Embecta has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presbia has a beta of 5.91, suggesting that its stock price is 491% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Embecta and Presbia”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embecta $1.11 billion 0.65 $78.30 million $1.00 12.32 Presbia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Embecta has higher revenue and earnings than Presbia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Embecta shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Embecta shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.2% of Presbia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Embecta beats Presbia on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Presbia

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, Australia, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and Germany. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

