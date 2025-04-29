Head-To-Head Review: JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) and Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for JD.com and Bath & Body Works, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JD.com 0 2 9 1 2.92 Bath & Body Works 0 4 14 0 2.78

JD.com presently has a consensus target price of $49.27, suggesting a potential upside of 50.68%. Bath & Body Works has a consensus target price of $42.69, suggesting a potential upside of 36.78%. Given JD.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe JD.com is more favorable than Bath & Body Works.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD.com $1,158.82 billion 0.04 $3.40 billion $3.75 8.72 Bath & Body Works $7.31 billion 0.92 $878.00 million $3.64 8.57

This table compares JD.com and Bath & Body Works”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

JD.com has higher revenue and earnings than Bath & Body Works. Bath & Body Works is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JD.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares JD.com and Bath & Body Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD.com 3.12% 14.53% 6.71% Bath & Body Works 12.43% -44.03% 14.45%

Volatility & Risk

JD.com has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

JD.com pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Bath & Body Works pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. JD.com pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bath & Body Works pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.0% of JD.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of JD.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

JD.com beats Bath & Body Works on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry. It also provides online marketplace services for third-party merchants; marketing services; and omni-channel solutions to customers and offline retailers, as well as online healthcare services. In addition, the company develops, owns, and manages its logistics facilities and other real estate properties to support third parties; offers asset management services and integrated service platform; leasing of storage facilities and related management services; and engages in online retail business. Further, it provides integrated data, technology, business, and user management industry solutions to support the digitization of enterprises and institutions; and technology-driven supply chain solutions and logistics services. The company was formerly known as 360buy Jingdong Inc. and changed its name to JD.com, Inc. in January 2014. JD.com, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc. is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. The company was founded by Leslie Herbert Wexner in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

