Head to Head Survey: Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Lotus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LTUS)

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) and Lotus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LTUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Dynavax Technologies and Lotus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies 9.85% 4.22% 2.67% Lotus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dynavax Technologies and Lotus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies 1 0 2 0 2.33 Lotus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 81.90%. Given Dynavax Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dynavax Technologies is more favorable than Lotus Pharmaceuticals.

Dynavax Technologies has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -2.63, meaning that its stock price is 363% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of Dynavax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Dynavax Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dynavax Technologies and Lotus Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies $277.25 million 4.98 -$6.39 million $0.18 62.61 Lotus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$20,000.00 N/A N/A

Lotus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dynavax Technologies.

Summary

Dynavax Technologies beats Lotus Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynavax Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe. The company also manufactures and sells CpG 1018, the adjuvant used in HEPLISAV-B. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Valneva Scotland Limited; Zhejiang Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.; Clover Biopharmaceuticals (Hong Kong) Co., Limited; Biological E. Limited; PT Bio Farma; Medigen Vaccine Biologics; and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Lotus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals in the People's Republic of China. The company is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.