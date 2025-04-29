Head-To-Head Survey: Envoy Medical (COCH) & Its Peers

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Envoy Medical to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Envoy Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envoy Medical -7,607.55% N/A -262.28% Envoy Medical Competitors -169.94% -74.14% -20.85%

Risk & Volatility

Envoy Medical has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envoy Medical’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Envoy Medical Competitors 403 1417 2539 116 2.53

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Envoy Medical and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Envoy Medical presently has a consensus price target of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 551.79%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 26.79%. Given Envoy Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 60.5% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Envoy Medical and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Envoy Medical $225,000.00 -$29.91 million -0.99 Envoy Medical Competitors $1.41 billion $234.66 million 19.77

Envoy Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Envoy Medical. Envoy Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Envoy Medical competitors beat Envoy Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Envoy Medical Company Profile

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

