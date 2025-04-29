Head-To-Head Survey: PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) & Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO)

PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) and Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

PetVivo has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchestra BioMed has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.5% of PetVivo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Orchestra BioMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of PetVivo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Orchestra BioMed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -902.82% -4,813.07% -281.78% Orchestra BioMed -2,179.33% -107.04% -70.88%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares PetVivo and Orchestra BioMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PetVivo and Orchestra BioMed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetVivo 0 0 0 0 0.00 Orchestra BioMed 0 0 4 1 3.20

Orchestra BioMed has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 474.71%. Given Orchestra BioMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orchestra BioMed is more favorable than PetVivo.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PetVivo and Orchestra BioMed”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $1.05 million 12.97 -$10.95 million ($0.45) -1.24 Orchestra BioMed $2.64 million 37.91 -$49.12 million ($1.67) -1.56

PetVivo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orchestra BioMed. Orchestra BioMed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetVivo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Orchestra BioMed beats PetVivo on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease. Its products also comprise FreeHold devices and minimally invasive surgery devices. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the development and commercialization of BackBeat CNT for the treatment of HTN in patients indicated for a cardiac pacemaker; and a strategic collaboration with Terumo Medical Corporation for the development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

