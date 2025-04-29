Head-To-Head Survey: Teekay (NYSE:TK) versus Toro (NASDAQ:TORO)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teekay and Toro”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay $1.22 billion 0.53 $150.64 million $1.41 5.02 Toro $22.39 million 1.65 $140.64 million $0.49 3.94

Teekay has higher revenue and earnings than Toro. Toro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teekay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay and Toro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay 10.96% 5.67% 5.08% Toro 176.49% 17.16% 10.30%

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Teekay has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toro has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

46.7% of Teekay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Toro shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teekay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Teekay beats Toro on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services. As of March 1, 2024, the company operated a fleet of approximately 53 owned and chartered-in vessels. It serves energy and utility companies, major oil traders, large oil consumers and petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Toro

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

