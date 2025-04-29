Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Heritage Commerce from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

HTBK opened at $8.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $42,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,546.24. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robertson Clay Jones, Jr. sold 5,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $50,060.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,628.71. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,747 shares of company stock worth $107,728. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 90,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Stories

