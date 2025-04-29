Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HFWA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Heritage Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Heritage Financial stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $773.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.47. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $27.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $57.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Financial

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel sold 7,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $166,400.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,635.96. This represents a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donald Hinson sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $80,677.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,832.33. This represents a 7.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,311 shares of company stock worth $267,473 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,206,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,066,000 after acquiring an additional 465,708 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 369,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 195,541 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 112,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 102,665 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.