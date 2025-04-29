HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,451 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 164,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,158,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,735,000 after acquiring an additional 135,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 82,988 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 714,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 71,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 867.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 58,387 shares in the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HPK opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.82.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.32 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 14.83%. HighPeak Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

