Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stake Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,692 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Horace Mann Educators worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,463,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,890,000 after purchasing an additional 521,437 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 203.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 329,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 221,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,209,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 498,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after acquiring an additional 70,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $120,693.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,643 shares in the company, valued at $584,738.98. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $215,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,233.59. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,816 shares of company stock worth $485,624. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.21. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.45%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

See Also

