Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Critical Analysis

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Howden Joinery Group and Shimano, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howden Joinery Group 0 2 0 1 2.67 Shimano 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Shimano shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Howden Joinery Group and Shimano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howden Joinery Group N/A N/A N/A Shimano 16.84% 9.02% 8.31%

Risk & Volatility

Howden Joinery Group has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimano has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Howden Joinery Group pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Shimano pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Howden Joinery Group and Shimano”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howden Joinery Group $2.87 billion 2.51 $316.60 million N/A N/A Shimano $2.98 billion 4.21 $504.84 million $0.45 31.29

Shimano has higher revenue and earnings than Howden Joinery Group.

Summary

Shimano beats Howden Joinery Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howden Joinery Group

(Get Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances. Howden Joinery Group Plc was incorporated in 1987 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Shimano

(Get Free Report)

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.