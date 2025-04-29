Howmet Aerospace (HWM) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.210 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.770 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. On average, analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $136.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.00 and a 200-day moving average of $120.12. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

