HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.37 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.48 ($0.10). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 7.48 ($0.10), with a volume of 105,155 shares.

HSS Hire Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £51.69 million, a PE ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.19.

About HSS Hire Group

HSS Hire Group plc operates through two separate but complementary businesses serving predominately business customers:

HSS ProService is the leading Digital marketplace business focussed on customer and supplier acquisition. Technology driven, scalable and uniquely differentiated. Wide range of building services, including hire, resale, materials, training and more

The Hire Services Company (“HSC”) formerly known as HSS Operations, which includes HSS Ireland, provides tool and equipment hire and related services in the UK and Ireland through a nationwide network of Group companies and third-party suppliers.

