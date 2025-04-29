IDACORP (IDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect IDACORP to post earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $442.24 million for the quarter. IDACORP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $398.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.21 million. On average, analysts expect IDACORP to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA stock opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $90.64 and a fifty-two week high of $120.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. Guggenheim raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

