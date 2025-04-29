IDEX (IEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share and revenue of $807.25 million for the quarter. IDEX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.450 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.650 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, analysts expect IDEX to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $174.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX has a 1 year low of $153.36 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $175.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.13.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

