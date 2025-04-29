IDEX (IEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share and revenue of $807.25 million for the quarter. IDEX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.450 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.650 EPS.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, analysts expect IDEX to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
IDEX Stock Performance
NYSE IEX opened at $174.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX has a 1 year low of $153.36 and a 1 year high of $238.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEX
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IDEX
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Best Defense Stocks in 2025… So Far
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.