IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of IES worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IES by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,389,000 after acquiring an additional 210,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IES by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,168,000 after buying an additional 35,474 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of IES by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,353,000 after buying an additional 43,449 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of IES by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 162,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,668,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of IES by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,221,000 after buying an additional 73,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

IESC stock opened at $199.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.56. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.55 and a twelve month high of $320.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.51.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.30%.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

