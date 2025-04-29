IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) and FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Head-To-Head Comparison

Risk and Volatility

IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFBW has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.1% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of FFBW shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IF Bancorp and FFBW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp 6.18% 3.97% 0.34% FFBW N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp $23.61 million 3.44 $1.79 million $0.93 26.06 FFBW $11.90 million 5.13 $1.51 million N/A N/A

This table compares IF Bancorp and FFBW”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

IF Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FFBW.

Summary

IF Bancorp beats FFBW on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans primarily comprising automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. IF Bancorp, Inc. invests in securities; and provides ATM, online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Watseka, Illinois.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides various loans, which include one- to four family owner-occupied and investor-owned residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and commercial development loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. FFBW, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

