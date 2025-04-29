Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and traded as low as $5.89. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 147,729 shares traded.

Impala Platinum Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

