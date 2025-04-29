Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3,383.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,110,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,448,000 after acquiring an additional 25,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 523,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 53,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 59,339 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Independent Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $646.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $54.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Independent Bank from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Independent Bank from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Independent Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBCP

Independent Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.