Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Get Innospec alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Innospec

Innospec Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IOSP opened at $89.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.80. Innospec has a twelve month low of $80.32 and a twelve month high of $133.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.43 million. Analysts expect that Innospec will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innospec news, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $387,788.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,160.70. This represents a 15.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corbin Barnes sold 2,692 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $278,083.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,668.30. This represents a 25.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,696 shares of company stock valued at $794,853 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at $53,457,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth about $20,992,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,312,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Innospec by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 52,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 357.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 34,811 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.