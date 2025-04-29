Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Interface in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Interface stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93. Interface has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.51 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Interface will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.72%.

Insider Transactions at Interface

In other Interface news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $297,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,725.66. This trade represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interface

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Interface by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 56.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 18.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Interface by 9.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 166,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Interface by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Articles

