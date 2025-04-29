International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,349 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of International Game Technology worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,578,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,495,000 after purchasing an additional 787,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,616,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,461,000 after buying an additional 29,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,163,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after buying an additional 31,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 640,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,318,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE IGT opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.66.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.10). International Game Technology had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

