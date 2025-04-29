International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on International Money Express from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Shares of IMXI opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $381.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.01. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voss Capital LP lifted its stake in International Money Express by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after buying an additional 111,562 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 209,711 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,082,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 313,303 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 899,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

