Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. Baird R W lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.70.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.90. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.09 and a 12 month high of $131.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.