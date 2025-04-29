Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Stock Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.63 and traded as high as $129.40. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $129.40, with a volume of 5,823 shares trading hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.63 and a 200-day moving average of $122.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXB. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the third quarter worth about $767,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $5,136,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

