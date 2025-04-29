Invesco Ltd. Acquires 18,277 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,277 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Driven Brands by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 111,519 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of DRVN opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.90. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $18.01.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $564.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.95 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

