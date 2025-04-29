Invesco Ltd. Acquires 21,315 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Down 0.2 %

MEG opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $527.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.81.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

